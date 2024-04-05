Türkiye suspends implementation of Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Türkiye has suspended its implementation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), it officially announced on Friday, several months after Russia withdrew from the pact and the US also suspended implementation.

Türkiye has not withdrawn from the pact but has suspended its implementation, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli stressed in a written statement.

Russia withdrew from the treaty last Nov. 7, and "as a result, there was no possibility to continue meaningful implementation of the treaty," said Keçeli.

He added that the suspension can be reversed.

"In this regard, a statement was made by the NATO Council on Nov. 7. We also made another statement announcing our decision with its justifications. The date on which the decisions of NATO allies to suspend implementation of the treaty will enter into force is determined by each ally within the framework of their national legislation," he explained.

"Currently, the decision to suspend implementation of the treaty by the majority of NATO allies who are parties to the CFE has entered into force. The internal legal process for the suspension of our implementation of the CFE was completed as of April 8, 2024, and the presidential decree on this matter was published in the Official Gazette dated April 5, 2024," Keçeli said.

Russia withdrew from pact, US suspended its obligations

Russia officially withdrew from the treaty on Nov. 7, 2023, after suspending its participation in the treaty in 2015.

That same day, the US also announced that it had suspended its obligations under the treaty following Russia's withdrawal.

On Nov. 8, Canada also announced that it had suspended its obligations under the treaty.

On March 6, the Moldovan government approved suspension of the CFE, as stated by Valeriu Mija, secretary of state for defense policy.

"Moldova suspends it with the possibility of returning to implementation later," he said.

- Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The treaty, which was signed in 1990 and went into effect in 1992, saw the participation of the then-USRR, the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, then-Czechoslovakia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Türkiye, and the UK.

Provisions of the pact

The treaty, signed by both NATO and Warsaw Pact nations, outlines obligations for parties to meet their commitments on conventional armed forces in five categories, including battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, combat aircraft, and attack helicopters.

The treaty also requires the parties to limit or, if necessary, reduce their armaments.

"Each State Party also shall carry out the other measures set forth in this Treaty designed to ensure security and stability both during the period of reduction of conventional armed forces and after the completion of reductions," it says.

The treaty also requires parties to inform all other parties of the maximum levels of conventional arms and equipment restricted by the treaty upon signing.

"Each State Party shall, in exercising its national sovereignty, have the right to withdraw from this Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events related to the subject matter of this Treaty have jeopardised its supreme interests," said the treaty.