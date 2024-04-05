BOY, 13, ALLEGED TO HAVE KILLED HOMELESS MAN IN GERMANYS DORTMUND

A 13-year-old boy is alleged to have killed a homeless man in the western German city of Dortmund, police and the public prosecutor's office said on Friday.



A mobile phone video shows how the child allegedly stabbed the man with a knife on Thursday evening.



The autopsy revealed that the 31-year-old victim had been killed by several stab wounds. It is certain that the fatal stabs were inflicted by a child "under the age of criminal responsibility."



There had been a verbal argument between the victim and the child beforehand. There were also corresponding statements from the three other minors who were also temporarily detained.



The police had provisionally detained four underage suspects on Thursday evening. They were the 13-year-old, another child of the same age and two teenagers aged 14 and 15.



