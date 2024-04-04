ITALYS OPPOSITION FAILS IN SECOND CENSURE BID AGAINST CABINET MEMBER

A no-confidence motion tabled by Italy's opposition against a member of the right-wing government has failed for a second time in 24 hours.



Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché, of the ultra-right Brothers of Italy party, easily survived the censure motion by rallying support from conservative parties.



After the debate in the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, 213 lawmakers voted against the motion, 121 in favour and three abstained.



Santanché, 62, has been at the centre of criticism from the opposition due to criminal investigations surrounding her business activities.



In one instance, she is accused of receiving more than €100,000 ($108,000) for her company from the state pension system as part of Covid-19 aid funds. The case is being treated as aggravated fraud.



She is also under investigation for allegations of accounting fraud and other irregularities. Santanché has denied any wrongdoing.



On Wednesday evening, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini from the right-wing populist League party faced a motion of censure in the Chamber of Deputies. He also survived the vote.



He has been criticised for statements on Russia, which have been interpreted as him being close to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He has had close contacts with Putin in the past.



