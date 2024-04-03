More than 26% of Greek population face risk of poverty, social exclusion, says statistical body

A little more than 26% of the Greek population faced the risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2023, the country's Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said Wednesday.

The percentage at risk of poverty or social exclusion is 26.1%, or more than 2.65 million, it said in its annual survey on living and income conditions.

ELSTAT said the risk of poverty or social exclusion is higher among children aged 17 and younger and more than 28%.

It said the poverty threshold is €6,030 ($6,528) for a single-person household annually and €12,663 for households with two adults and two dependent children under 14 years old and noted that "18.9% of the total population was at risk of poverty after social transfers, recording an increase of 0.1 percentage points as compared to 2022."

The risk of poverty or social exclusion is the highest in the region of Peloponnese at 35.7% and the lowest in Crete at 18.5%.