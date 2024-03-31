News Europe 25 hospitalized after gas leak during service at church near Turin

DPA EUROPE Published March 31,2024

More than 20 people were taken to hospitals after a gas leak during a church service near the northern Italian city of Turin.



The accident occurred during the celebration of the Easter Vigil in a church in the municipality of Pont Canavese on Holy Saturday, when some 50 people said they felt unwell, local media reported on Sunday.



It turned out that gas had leaked at around 10.30 pm (2130 GMT) due to a boiler fault. The fire brigade evacuated the church.



Most of the people were initially examined by emergency services outside in the churchyard after the ceremony was cancelled, as La Stampa newspaper reported.



It said 25 people, including six minors, were brought to nearby hospitals suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. One child was treated in a decompression chamber.





























