5.7 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS GREECES SOUTHERN PELOPONNESE REGION

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Greece's southern Peloponnese region on Friday morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the southwestern city of Patras, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said in a statement.

While the earthquake was felt throughout the Peloponnese region, including the capital city of Athens, there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

Efthymis Lekkas, a well-known earthquake and natural disaster expert, told public broadcaster ERT: "We shouldn't be worried. It was an earthquake in the sea, far from populated areas."