PKK SUPPORTERS INJURE 3 PEOPLE AT FRANCES CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT

Three people were injured Wednesday in an incident caused by supporters of the PKK terrorist organization at France's Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

Around 20 supporters of the organization opposed to the extradition of PKK member Firaz Korkmaz from France to Türkiye arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to local media.

The group attacked the National Repatriation Unit team escorting Korkmaz.

Tensions also arose between the terrorist supporters and civilian personnel at the airport.

The incident was brought under control by French soldiers. Three airport workers were injured, but no arrests were made.

Korkmaz was extradited to Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.