Western military support for Ukraine 'insufficient': UK defense chief

Britain's defense secretary said Tuesday that military support for Ukraine from Western countries is insufficient.

Speaking at a defense committee hearing, Grant Shapps said he thinks Western allies need to do more in support of Ukraine against Russia.

"I do think that we need to do more. I think it's unthinkable that we would lose this war to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he added.

His remarks came as he was questioned on a number of issues, including the future of military aid to Ukraine.

Shapps said "yes" in response to a question on whether he agreed that Ukraine cannot fall.

Saying they have the capability "not to lose this war," he noted that this requires everyone to play an active role.

"I think that the catastrophic outcome of losing the war would be far more expensive than ensuring that Ukraine is in a position to win it," he added.

Recalling the UK's support for Ukraine, Shapps said he is also working with partners, of which there are 56 countries in the Ukraine Defense Contract Group, "to make sure that they are also really digging deep to ensure that they assist."

Since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine, the UK has pledged almost £12 billion ($15.1 billion) in overall support to Ukraine, of which £7.1 billion is for military assistance.

The government announced a further £2.5 billion of funding for 2024/25.

Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, just over two years ago.