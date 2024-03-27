Macron tells Brazil, France 'at your side' in developing nuclear-powered subs

President Emmanuel Macron told Brazil Wednesday France was "at your side" as the country seeks to develop nuclear-powered submarines.

"I want us to open the chapter for new submarines ... that we look nuclear propulsion in the face while being perfectly respectful of all non-proliferation commitments," Macron said at the launch of a conventionally powered Franco-Brazilian submarine in Itaguai near Rio de Janeiro. "You want it, France will be at your side."

Macron stopped short, however, of announcing specific collaboration on nuclear propulsion technology.