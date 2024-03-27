Germany condemns PKK terror group’s attack on Turkish Consulate General

Germany on Wednesday condemned a PKK terror group's attack on Türkiye's diplomatic mission in the western city of Hannover.

"We condemn this in the strongest possible terms," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told a press conference in Berlin.

"Violence of any kind has no place in our society, and that also applies to foreign missions in Germany, which are under special protection," he said.

Wagner said that the German Foreign Ministry is in contact with the Turkish authorities on the matter.

"We are of course in contact with the Turkish side on this issue, and we hope that the perpetrators will be quickly identified and brought to justice," he added.

On Tuesday evening, following a pro-PKK demonstration in Hannover, around a dozen PKK followers tried to break the windows of Türkiye's Consulate General building in the city center.

No one was injured in the attack, but the building's windows and main entrance door were damaged.

The attack on the consulate followed acts of violence by PKK supporters in recent days in Belgium where shops and cultural centers of the Turkish community were targeted.

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.

However, it remains active in the country with nearly 14,500 followers among the Kurdish immigrant population, according to the German domestic intelligence agency BfV.

Türkiye has long urged its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, emphasizing that the terrorist group uses the country as a platform for recruitment, propaganda, and fundraising activities.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.