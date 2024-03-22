Serbian army waiting for best opportunity to invade Kosovo: Premier

The Serbian army is ''waiting for the best possible opportunity to invade Kosovo,'' Kosovo's prime minister said late Thursday.

Albin Kurti raised the alarm with footage he shared on X showing Serbian army movements near the border with Kosovo.

''Days ago, Serbia's president (Aleksandar Vucic) issued an open threat: They are waiting for the best possible opportunity to invade Kosovo. Today, Serbian Army units have been detected just meters away from our border. We are closely monitoring the situation for any attempt to cross into Kosovo territory,'' said Kurti.

Kurti earlier this week told to the UK's Telegraph newspaper that Britain should send more troops to Kosovo to protect it from an invasion by Serbia.

NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) is in charge of the country's security.

Turkish troops serving in the mission continue to patrol the border region between Kosovo and Serbia to ensure security.

Very often, photos of their patrolling activity have been shared on KFOR's social media account.

KFOR troops deployed in Kosovo on June 12, 1999 following a decision by the UN Security Council to ensure security and stability.

The mission has more than 4,500 military personnel from 27 countries, including from 21 NATO members and six non-NATO partner countries.

Türkiye has the second-largest contingent in KFOR, contributing at least 780 soldiers.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and claims it is still part of neighboring Serbia.