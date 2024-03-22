Austria says ‘no information’ about its citizens’ death in Ukraine

Austria said it has "no information" about the death of any of its citizens fighting in Ukraine.

"We have no information of this kind," an unnamed spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said, in response to a report by the Austrian daily Heute which said that 10 of 28 Austrians fighting in Ukraine had been killed.

The daily cited the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Heute, the Russian ministry had published a list there that was supposed to provide information about the number of mercenaries in the Ukraine war.

It quoted from the list, according to which the number of mercenaries in the Ukraine war since the start of the war on Feb. 24, 2022, is said to be 13,387 fighters.

According to the list, 5,962 have been killed, the daily added.

Referring to the list from the Russian Defense Minister, Heute also reported that Poland is said to be in first place on the list with 2,960 mercenaries.

It is followed by the U.S. with 1,113, Georgia with 1,042 and Canada with 1,005, the newspaper continued.

It said the list also includes 235 German mercenaries, 88 of whom are said to have fallen.

However, these figures cannot be independently verified.