European leaders to discuss Ukraine support at UK meeting

Britain on Tuesday announced that it will host a meeting of European leaders on July 18, with support for Ukraine in its war against Russia top of the agenda.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office said the European Political Community (EPC) meeting would take place at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of World War II leader Winston Churchill.

The fourth meeting of the EPC, launched in 2022 by French President Emmanuel Macron, should see some 50 heads of state and government attend, a statement read.

Downing Street said previous EPC summits have been "instrumental in uniting Europe against Putin's aggression", forging cooperation in Europe on energy security and tackling immigration crime.

The government in Kyiv has said it is facing a difficult situation on the battlefield and urged the West to keep up and deliver on its promises of support.

The 27-member European Union is the biggest donor to Ukraine with 144.1 billion euros, followed by the United States with 67.7 billion and the United Kingdom with 15.7 billion.

Sunak, facing a battle to stay in power at elections later this year, called the EPC meeting "an important forum for cooperation across the whole of Europe on the issues that are affecting us all, threatening our security and prosperity".

"From putting our full support behind Ukraine to stopping the scourge of people smuggling and illegal migration, under the UK's leadership the meeting will bring together our European friends, partners, and neighbours to address our shared challenges," he added.

At the previous EPC meeting in Granada, Spain, discussions focused on AI and irregular migration.





