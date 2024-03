Poland, Germany and France speak with one voice on security issues and there is no division between them, the Polish prime minister said on Friday during a visit to Berlin.

"Today's meeting... clearly shows that some malicious rumours that there are differences between European capitals are very exaggerated," Donald Tusk said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. "Today we spoke with one voice, above all, about the security of our continent."