German appeals court rejects bid to halt train drivers' strike

Train drivers in Germany are free to continue their nationwide strike after an appeals court on Tuesday struck down an attempt by railway operator Deutsche Bahn to halt the industrial action.



The tactics used by the GDL union, which had called the strikes less than 24 hours in advance, were permissible, said presiding judge Michael Horcher. He suggested going to formal arbitration. There is no right of appeal against Tuesday's decision.



Around 80% of long-distance trains were cancelled on Tuesday as train drivers from Deutsche Bahn went on strike over pay and conditions.



On the same day - but in an unrelated industrial action - tens of thousands of air passengers were having to reschedule their flights due to a strike by Lufthansa cabin crew.



