Scholz: confident in allies' trust despite Taurus intercept

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence in Germany's relations with its allies on Wednesday, saying there was enough trust to withstand the recent leaking of an intercepted call in which German military officers discussed Ukraine support.

In the call, German Air Force Chief Ingo Gerhartz discusses with three high-ranking Luftwaffe officials the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, which Scholz has publicly so far rejected, fueling a public debate.

"I am very certain that the trust between Germany and its allies and friends is so great that the thing that happened does not damage this trust," Scholz told reporters in Berlin.











