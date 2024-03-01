4 killed in family shooting in Germany: Reports

Four people were killed in an apparent family shooting in northwestern Germany, media reported on Friday.

The gunman, who shot three adults and a child in the northern town of Rotenburg was a German soldier, a police spokesperson told public broadcaster NDR.

The suspect was in custody after he turned himself in to the authorities, the spokesperson has confirmed, without giving any further details.

According to the daily Bild, the victims were the soldier's ex-wife and a child, the woman's new partner and his mother.