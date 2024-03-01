 Contact Us
4 killed in family shooting in Germany: Reports

According to media reports on Friday, an apparent family shooting in northwestern Germany resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The perpetrator, identified as a German soldier by a police spokesperson speaking to public broadcaster NDR, shot and killed three adults and one child in the town of Rotenburg.

March 01,2024
The gunman, who shot three adults and a child in the northern town of Rotenburg was a German soldier, a police spokesperson told public broadcaster NDR.

The suspect was in custody after he turned himself in to the authorities, the spokesperson has confirmed, without giving any further details.

According to the daily Bild, the victims were the soldier's ex-wife and a child, the woman's new partner and his mother.