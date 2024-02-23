Hoax bomb threats made at U.S., Israeli, Egyptian embassies in Greek capital

Hoax bomb threats were made Friday against the U.S., Israeli and Egyptian embassies in the Greek capital Athens.

An unknown person called the private SKAI television station at 10.45 a.m. (0745GMT) and said that a bomb had been planted at the U.S. Embassy, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

This was followed by a call to KONTRA TV station about a bomb at the Israeli Embassy, another to OPEN about the Egyptian Embassy, and another to Parliament TV about the Parliament building. All four calls said the bombs would go off at 11:30 a.m. (0830GMT).

Police and bomb disposal squads were swiftly deployed to the scene.