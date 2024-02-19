Greek foreign minister stresses humanitarian law during visit by UN refugee commissioner

Greece's foreign minister on Monday reiterated the importance of upholding humanitarian law in the face of global crises, particularly those concerning displaced populations.

Hosting Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, in Athens, Giorgos Gerapetritis underscored the imperative for strengthened UN efforts to provide vital humanitarian aid and protect the rights of those affected by conflicts and displacement.

"Unfortunately, our region is suffering from terrible wars. Societies should not be displaced in any way. Not because it causes chaos, but because humanitarian law requires it," said Gerapetritis, underscoring the moral and legal obligations incumbent upon the international community.

As part of the meeting, an agreement was also signed on the activities of the UN Refugee Agency's office in Greece.

Grandi is expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later on Monday.