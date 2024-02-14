Sweden says it expects Hungary to soon give NATO membership approval

Sweden's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects that Hungary will soon approve the Swedish NATO membership application.

"We welcome that Türkiye has completed its ratification process, and expect Hungary to follow shortly," Tobias Billstrom said in a speech to parliament.

Hungary is the only NATO member that has not approved Sweden's application to join the alliance, with the ruling nationalists citing what they call undue Swedish allegations that they have eroded democracy in Hungary.