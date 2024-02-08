Italian parliament approves extension of arms support to Ukraine

The Italian parliament's lower house has approved the government's decision to extend the arms support to Ukraine until Dec. 31, local media reported on Thursday.

The government's decree, already approved by the Senate in January, was passed with 218 votes in favor and 42 against, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

In December last year, the Italian Council of Ministers approved the extension of the government's authorization to send weapons, vehicles, and supplies to Kyiv until Dec. 31, 2024.

The contents of the next weapons package are confidential. However, recent media reports have argued, the shipments could contain anti-aircraft systems or ammunition and anti-drone equipment requested by Ukraine.

Italy, in previous arms packages, since February 20222, provided Ukraine with heavy weaponry, including self-propelled artillery systems, modern air-defense systems, anti-tank rockets and vast amounts of ammunition of different calibers.















