Italian parliament approves extension of arms support to Ukraine

This extension follows the Italian Council of Ministers' approval in December to continue sending weapons, vehicles, and supplies to Kyiv until the end of 2024. The specific contents of the upcoming weapons package remain confidential, but reports suggest it could include anti-aircraft systems, ammunition, and anti-drone equipment requested by Ukraine.

Published February 08,2024
The Italian parliament's lower house has approved the government's decision to extend the arms support to Ukraine until Dec. 31, local media reported on Thursday.

The government's decree, already approved by the Senate in January, was passed with 218 votes in favor and 42 against, according to the state-run ANSA news agency.

In December last year, the Italian Council of Ministers approved the extension of the government's authorization to send weapons, vehicles, and supplies to Kyiv until Dec. 31, 2024.

The contents of the next weapons package are confidential. However, recent media reports have argued, the shipments could contain anti-aircraft systems or ammunition and anti-drone equipment requested by Ukraine.

Italy, in previous arms packages, since February 20222, provided Ukraine with heavy weaponry, including self-propelled artillery systems, modern air-defense systems, anti-tank rockets and vast amounts of ammunition of different calibers.