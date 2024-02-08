Iceland declares state of emergency after constant trimmers, volcano eruptions

Iceland declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to low-intensity earthquakes, lava bursting, and thick smoke from a volcano near Mount Sylingarfell, the third in two months on the Reykjanes peninsula in the country's southwest.

The northeast Sylingarfell region was rattled by low-intensity trimmers 30 minutes before the volcano began spewing thick smoke and lava at 5:30 a.m. local time (0530GMT), the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement.

Icelandic authorities later declared a state of emergency to ensure the safety of people in nearby towns, the country's public broadcaster RUV reported.

The lava began spewing and flowing toward the nearby popular tourist attraction Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, which was closed in the morning.

Keflavik Airport, which is 30 kilometers (about 18.5 miles) from the volcano eruption site, has also been closed.

Schools and sports facilities in Suournesjaer and Vogur municipality have been closed due to the emergency, which also includes a lack of hot water.

The hot water pipeline Njarovikuraee, which connects Njarevikur to HS Orka's geothermal power plant in Svartsengi, has been inundated with lava, causing supply problems, the broadcaster said, adding that the nearby road leading to the power plant has also been closed.

The hot water pipe is broken, resulting in a lack of hot water in the area, Public Defender's Office said in a statement, stressing residents and businesses in Sudurnes to conserve all electricity and hot water.

The lava and thick smoke following the volcanic eruption in Reykjanes have also disrupted power supplies in many parts of the country.