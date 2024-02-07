Central Criminal Court in London evacuated after fire broke out nearby

The Central Criminal Court in London has been evacuated after a fire broke out near the courthouse, authorities said on Wednesday.

Around 1,500 people were evacuated from the Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, and its surrounding area, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters responded to an incident involving an electrical substation on Warwick Lane, near the back of the Old Bailey, where no injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Dowgate, Soho, and Dockhead Fire Stations arrived at the scene, where the ground floor substation was partially damaged.

"The fire on Warwick Lane is now under control ... disruption in the area will continue into the afternoon as crews begin to leave the scene," the statement said.

Sharing the footage from the scene on social media, netizens reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said the London Fire Brigade.