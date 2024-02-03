Three wounded in knife attack at major Paris train station

 Contact Us
Three people were injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, on Saturday. The suspect, whose nationality was not disclosed, was arrested after stabbing people around 8:00 am.

Published February 03,2024
Three people were injured Saturday in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

The detained man, whose nationality was not revealed, went on a stabbing spree at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) at the station, which serves domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

One person suffered serious injuries while two others were lightly wounded, police said.

"The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack," a police source said. "He presented the police an Italian driving licence".

The area between halls one and three were temporarily inaccessible, rail operator SNCF said on X, formerly Twitter.