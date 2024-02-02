Sit-in protests in support of Palestine organized in Netherlands

Sit-in protests in support of Palestine were organized Thursday at numerous train stations in cities across the Netherlands including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht.

Protesters gathered at 15 train stations in 14 cities carrying Palestinian flags and calling for a cease-fire.

At Amsterdam Central Station, a group gathered in front, forming a circle around a large Palestinian flag and chanting slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "Gaza, don't cry, Palestine will never die" and "Shame on the Netherlands, your hands are bloody."

The protesters expressed their discontent with the Dutch government, accusing it of supporting Israel.

One Dutch protester, Max van den Berg, described the dire situation in Gaza, where nearly two million people are struggling with hunger.

"The only solution that comes to my mind is to drop food from planes to Gaza. These people need it," he said.

Van den Berg expressed his difficulty finding words to describe the situation in Gaza, emphasizing the lack of food, water, energy, tents and medicine.

He said Israel planned to fully take over Gaza and, unsure of what to do with the people, resorted to letting them die of hunger, considering it the easiest way.

He accused Israel of intentionally blocking aid to Gazans by using the Palestinian group Hamas as an excuse.

Van den Berg emphasized the need for neighboring Egyptians to assist the people of Gaza.

"How can you live seeing those who have suffered genocide right next to you enduring hunger for over a hundred days? You must find a way to provide help," he added.

















