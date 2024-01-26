BRITAINS KING CHARLES ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL FOR PROSTATE TREATMENT

Britain's King Charles III pays a visit to the Korean community in New Malden, south-west London, Britain, 08 November 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Britain's King Charles III has been admitted to hospital for prostate treatment, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment," the palace said in a statement.

Last week, the palace said that Charles, 75, will receive a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," added the statement.

Charles was seen entering the London Clinic hospital on Friday morning with Queen Camilla.

He ascended to the throne in September 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

His daughter-in-law, the princess of Wales, is also staying at the London Clinic hospital, having undergone abdominal surgery.