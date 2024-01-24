German train drivers begin longest-ever strike

Passengers wait on a platform for a train of private railway operator Flixtrain at the main railway station in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on early January 24, 2024, on the first day of a six-day train drivers' strike of Deutsche Bahn. (AFP Photo)

German train drivers on Wednesday began their longest-ever strike, in a growing dispute with the Deutsche Bahn over pay and working conditions.

The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) said the strike action on passenger trains started at 2 a.m. local time (0100GMT) and will continue until Monday at 6 p.m. (0500GMT).

The national railway operator said its long-distance, regional and suburban rail services will be massively affected due to the strike action from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.

It advised passengers to check their connections 24 hours before traveling, postpone their journey if possible and use their ticket at a later date.

Deutsche Bahn also called on the union to return to the negotiating table.

"It is now time to come together, negotiate, find compromises. We are ready to meet at any time, and any place, for negotiations and discussions," a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman told public broadcaster ARD.

The latest strike is the fourth and the longest industrial action by the union in the ongoing collective bargaining round with the Deutsche Bahn.

The union is insisting on a salary increase of €555 (about $600) per month, and a one-off inflation compensation premium of up to €3,000 (about $3,250).

The union is also demanding a reduction in working hours for shift workers, from 38 to 35 hours per week, with no reduction in pay.