Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania to build 'Baltic Defence Line' on eastern border

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania have agreed on building a "Baltic Defence Line" along the eastern border to build "defence nests where it is necessary," the Estonian defense minister said on Friday.

"The point is simple - we will build 'defence nests' where it is necessary close to the border," Hanno Pevkur wrote on X, sharing a photo of him with Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds and Lithuania's Arvydas Anusauskas.

The Estonian Defense Ministry also said on X: "It's crucial to use time wisely to increase #defence readiness."

Last month, leaders of the Baltic countries held their annual talks to discuss regional developments, security and defense issues in the Estonian capital Tallinn.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, part of the Soviet Union until 1991, are now part of the EU, and NATO and are allies of Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.