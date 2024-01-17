BRITAINS KING CHARLES TO GET HOSPITAL TREATMENT FOR ENLARGED PROSTATE

Britain's King Charles to get hospital treatment for enlarged prostate

Britain's King Charles III waves to the crowd under a giant Union flag during a visit to a festival in celebration of British and French culture and business at Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 22, 2023. (AFP)

Britain's King Charles III will receive a "corrective procedure" next week at a hospital for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the palace said in a statement.

It noted that the 75-year-old's condition is "benign" and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

"The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation," added the statement.

Charles ascended to the throne on Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his long-serving mother, Queen Elizabeth II.