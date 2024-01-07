Thousands rally in Paris in support of Palestine

Thousands expressed support for Palestinians during a demonstration Saturday in the heart of the French capital.

Gathered at Place de la Bastille, following the call of the National Collective for a Just and Sustainable Peace between Palestinians and Israelis (CNPJDPI), the procession in support of Gaza and the West Bank called for a total and permanent cease-fire in Palestine, particularly an end to Israeli attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"Stop massacres in Gaza and the West Bank," read a banner that was prominently displayed.

Protesters chanted solidarity slogans with Palestinians, notably singing: "We are all Palestinians." They also denounced war crimes committed by Israel.

"Israel assassin, Macron accomplice," they shouted against French President Emmanuel Macron.

Adorned with Palestinian flags, protesters carried signs that demanded an end to the "Genocide in Gaza" and the end of Israeli colonization in the West Bank.

The situation in Gaza remains precarious, with more than 22,600 people killed and 57,900 injured due to Israeli bombardments, according to the Ministry of Health in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli attacks have caused significant destruction and a humanitarian disaster, jeopardizing the lives of Gaza Strip residents and forcing the displacement of 85% of the population.

Despite calls from the UN Security Council for the delivery of humanitarian aid, deliveries remain limited due to Tel Aviv's opposition, exacerbating shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine for the population of the Gaza Strip.

The French foreign minister indicated Friday that "it is not for Israel to determine the future of Gaza."

Catherine Colonna emphasized to CNN that the Gaza Strip is "Palestinian land" and urged the Israeli government to "return to the principles of international law and respect them."

Highlighting a "real risk of regional escalation," the French diplomatic chief added that "the level of tension is too high" in the Middle East, requiring all efforts to remind all actors that "no one would be a winner in the region" in the event of an escalation of tensions.









