Grigor Dimitrov ends trophy drought with second Brisbane title

Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first ATP Tour title since 2017 as he beat Holger Rune in straight sets to win the Brisbane International.



The Bulgarian second seed saw off Danish top seed Rune 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 in just over two-and-a-quarter hours.



It was a ninth career title for Dimitrov, who last triumphed at the ATP Finals in 2017, a year in which he also won the Brisbane International.



The 32-year-old said in quotes on atptour.com: "It's been a while since I held one of these, it's a bit emotional.



"It's a great start to the year and we have a lot to build on. Hopefully we can go one step further at the Australian Open."



Dimitrov revealed his parents had had to leave the final early to catch a flight home, saying: "I told them goodbye before the match and I was checking the clock a few times to see if I would finish the match a little earlier but unfortunately it was not that easy."



Meanwhile, top seed Andrey Rublev secured his 15th tour-level title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Emil Ruusuvuori in the Hong Kong Open final.



