Denmark advises citizens against travel to Lebanon

Denmark issued a travel advisory Thursday to Danes against traveling to Lebanon due to the "volatile security situation."

"The situation is unpredictable and can change at very short notice. It is still possible to travel out of the country by commercial aircraft, but this can change quickly," according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Tickets can be fewer and much more expensive. You should ensure that you have valid travel documentation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' ability to provide assistance in Lebanon may be limited in a possible crisis situation," it said.

The ministry urged Danes currently in Lebanon to remain up to date about the developing situations via media, local authorities, tour operators and hotels.

The advisory has been issued because of border tensions between Israel and Lebanon since the start of an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed at least 22,313 victims following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

Tension has flared along the border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, in the deadliest fighting since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

At least 147 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of the clashes on Oct. 8, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.

Hamas' deputy chief Saleh Arouri was assassinated earlier this week in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office building in Mecherfeh in southern Beirut. At least six others were also killed in the attack.

According to the group, Arouri is the most senior Hamas leader to have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the current Gaza conflict.