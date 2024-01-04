Algerian footballer Youcef Atal detained in France after a post that supports Palestine

France 1st Football League (Ligue 1) team Nice's Algerian player Youcef Atal has been detained as part of an investigation into his expressions of support for Palestine and opposition to Israel's atrocities.

According to national news reports, Youcef Atal was detained yesterday in the southern city of Nice.

Atal, who was taken into custody as part of an investigation opened on charges of "incitement to hatred" after he shared expressions of support for Palestine on social media last month, will appear before a judge after providing his statement.

Last month, Atal had shared a post expressing support for Palestinians on his social media account.

Despite later deleting his post and apologizing, Nice's team had excluded the player from the squad. The Nice Prosecutor's Office had initiated an investigation against Atal on October 16th, citing "incitement to hatred" in connection with the incident.