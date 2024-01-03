Czech govt extends Slovak border checks until February

The Czech government said Wednesday it would extend random checks on the border with Slovakia, designed to curb migration, until early February, following a similar move by Austria and Poland.

Slovakia's western and northern neighbours imposed temporary border checks in early October to stop migrants and asylum seekers coming largely via Serbia and Slovakia's southern neighbour Hungary.

Slovakia introduced checks on its border with Hungary at the same time.

The checks initially in place for a month were extended several times.

"We are reacting to the situation in neighbouring states, which have taken the step earlier," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters on Wednesday.

Austria has already announced an extension until February 3 and Poland until February 1.

Rakusan said Czech police had checked over 680,000 people, stopped more than 1,120 migrants and detained 58 smugglers since early October.

Also on Wednesday, Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said his country would not extend checks on the Hungarian border beyond January 22.

"The current situation concerning illegal migration is stable," Estok said, adding Slovakia was ready to reintroduce the checks if necessary.