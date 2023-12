News Europe One killed, one injured in Christmas Eve house fire in France

One person was killed and one injured in a Christmas Eve house fire in Marseille in southern France, a spokesman for the city fire department confirmed on Monday.



The emergency services found the body in the debris. The blaze broke out on the second floor of the house around 8 pm on Sunday.



Several other people were evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is still unclear.



Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.