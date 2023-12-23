Bosnia sentences 5 defendants to prison for war crimes against humanity

A Bosnia Herzegovina court sentenced five defendants to prison on Friday for war crimes against humanity during the war between 1992 and 1995.

Ilija Zoric was sentenced to 20 years; Zoran Milunic received a 14-year sentence; Dusan Milunic will spend 12 years in prison; Zoran Stojnic received eight years and Ljubisa Cetic was sentenced to five years for crimes against Bosnian civilians in the Zecovi village of Prijedor, said a statement.

The trial of the defendants started nine years ago.

At least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed in and around Zecovi at the time the crimes were committed. Many were imprisoned in concentration camps.

Fikret Bacic, who lost relatives in Prijedor, said the sentences are quite sad and not satisfying.

"We are pleased that the atrocities committed in Zecovi were tried, but they received very little punishment. The bodies of more than 600 people killed in Prijedor have still not been found,'' said Bacic.

The case has a right to appeal.

A total of 5,209 Bosnians, including 4,093 civilians, were killed in Prijedor between 1992 and 1995, according to reports from the Missing Persons Institute.













