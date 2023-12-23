A LARGE CROWD GATHERS IN PARIS TO DEMONSTRATE SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIANS AMID ISRAELS DEADLY ATTACKS ON GAZA STRIP

Hundreds gathered in Paris under the slogan: "No Christmas in Gaza" to denounce the ongoing war in the besieged enclave and demand an immediate cease-fire.

The Euro-Palestine Association was behind the rally at the Innocents Fountain in the French capital.

Olivia Zemor, French political activist and the president of the Association insisted on the necessity of organizing more pro-Palestinian protests with the beginning of the new year.

"For our part, we have a duty to let these people know that they are not alone and that they have the support of millions of citizens in all countries," she said.

"We repeat, the people of Palestine are experiencing the most dramatic hours of their long history, abandoned by the powers of this world, Biden and Macron in the lead," Zemor added.

Protesters condemned the killing of journalists, doctors and lawyers by the Israeli army and the world's silence on the genocide.

They also repeated: "Israel assassin, Macron accomplice" and "Free Palestine," and urged an effective boycott of Israel and those who help it against Palestinian civilians.

Nora, an activist with the "Caregiver Collective for Gaza" told Anadolu that the group is working to organize more rallies despite the odious amalgams that the government tries to balance any support for the Palestinians with antisemitism.

"There is a lot of anger, but it does not at all reach the level that we have seen for example in the United States or in England," she said. "We denounce the hypocrisy of our governments, of Macron first, and of all his allies in the region, who claims to be concerned about the humanitarian situation when in reality he is one of the first to finance the Israeli army."

On the 78th day of the fight between the Israeli army and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, Israel continues to bomb the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of Palestinians.

The Euro-Palestine Association is a non-governmental organization dedicated to ending the occupation of the Palestinian territories in compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 242 passed after the Six-Day War in 1967.