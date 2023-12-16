Serbia to hold snap general, local elections Sunday

Serbia will hold snap general and local elections Sunday to determine a new government for the 250-seat parliament, the 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and municipal councils of cities and districts.

General elections in Serbia are held at least every four years.

The newly-elected government will need to deal with major issues facing Serbia.

One is in the breakaway region of Kosovo, which declared independence in February 2008. But Belgrade still claims it is a breakaway province.

Serbia has also refused to impose sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine war.

The government is facing pressure from the EU and the US to recognize Kosovo's independence and impose sanctions on Russia.

After Kosovo declared independence, it was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and claims that it is still part of Serbia.

EU member candidate Serbia is also under pressure for being the only country in Europe to not impose sanctions against Russia.

These are the two main agenda items for the next government to progress in its EU integration.

Voters in the nation's capital of Belgrade told Anadolu they have big expectations from the next government and authorities to improve foreign relations as well as living standards in the country.

Marija Gasovic said she hopes for progress to continue and she wants peace to be preserved with Kosovo.

''I hope the new government will keep Serbia's progress and the country will continue with its development," she said. "There are many problems but maybe the biggest problem is Kosovo. So, I hope in the near future there will be peace in Kosovo."

Gasovic said Serbia should keep its European Union integration but keep traditional ties with Eastern partners.

''I think we should always have developed relations with the European Union and the eastern countries as well. I hope there will be good relations with both sides. The new government really should keep the balance between the East and the West,'' said Gasovic.

Eva Andjelic, who works in IT, said Serbia needs a stable government for at least a mandate.

''I expect Serbia to continue its growth in every way. To maximize its potential, Serbia would need a stable government for at least a mandate. I vision Serbia to continue strengthening its relationship with key Eastern partners such as China, Russia and Türkiye, while working on EU integration.

"As a professional in the IT sector, I am particularly keen to see Serbia holding its focus on maintaining investments in this area. For example, Initiatives such as the Digital Serbia initiative. I think it is vital for a strong digital economy. Also, investing in infrastructure that supports the youth, such as educational programs in technology and innovation, will be instrumental for the future,'' said Andjelic.

Dual Turkish and Serbian national Fatih Karaca said he needs Serbia to keep stability for foreign businessmen to trust and further invest in the country.

''I am working between Türkiye and Serbia business relations. I can say that businessmen want only one that which is stability. So far, more than a decade, we have stability in Serbia. We hope that this will continue. That is our main request and also the good relations between East and the West to continue or to be even better,'' said Karaca.

Karaca believes the Kosovo issue can be solved through dialogue.

''Almost every country in the world has some problem in their own regions, Serbia has a Kosovo issue. I believe that it is possible to be solved,'' said Karaca.

Sanja Bojic expressed a desire for better living standards.

''I always participate in the elections and try to choose the best candidate for the future. I think many people expect better living standards, especially in the capital Belgrade which has many basic problems namely the traffic and the public transportation and many other things,'' said Bojic.

Serbs living in Kosovo will not be able to vote in the Serbian general elections, according to the Election Committee.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier that they need a special agreement with Serbia so that members of the Serbian community in Kosovo who have dual citizenship can vote in Serbian parliamentary elections on the territory of Kosovo.

But Anadolu reported earlier that Serbs in Kosovo will not be able to vote, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic's remarks came when Anadolu asked if NATO would take additional security measures for Serbs in Kosovo for the Dec.17 snap general elections.

He claimed that Serbs are going to be barred from their basic right due to Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti's involvement in the electoral process.

Serbs living in Kosovo were not allowed by Kosovar authorities to participate in the last Serbian elections in 2020 when the alliance led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) that was headed by Vucic came to power.

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. local time and close at 8 p.m.

Around 6.5 million eligible voters will elect members to the National Assembly, the unicameral parliament, from 18 lists approved by the Election Commission.

A total of 126 seats are needed for a majority in the Assembly.