Lamborghini donates supercar to Italian police for emergency organ transport

CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann, poses for photographers as he attends a ceremony where automaker Lamborghini donates a Lamborghini "Urus" car to the Italian State Police in Rome, Italy, December 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

Italy's luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini on Tuesday donated a Urus Performante fast vehicle to the country's state police, which will use it for emergency medical transport of organs and plasma.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi attended the ceremony in Rome, along with Chief of Police Vittorio Pisani and Lamborghini's Chairman Stephan Winkelmann.

Lamborghini has been collaborating with the Italian police for 20 years and this Urus supercar will be used by the highway police starting from 2024.

It is the sixth vehicle provided by Lamborghini to the Italian police force, following in the footsteps of other luxury cars converted for police work, including the Gallardo and Huracan models used for high-speed organ transport.

This supercar also has a special refrigerated compartment in the trunk to deliver organs to those in need of a transplant. In addition, the portable fridge can carry plasma.

Compared to the basic version, the vehicle "is lower, wider and lighter," Winkelmann said, adding that it has a top speed of 306 kilometers (190 miles) per hour.

According to data from the Italian State Police, 242 organ transports and over 380 operational services on roads and motorways have been carried out since 2004, thanks to the specially-adapted vehicles.