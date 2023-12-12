Germany charges far-right suspects for coup plot

German prosecutors filed charges against prominent far-right figures, accusing them of plotting terror attacks to overthrow the government, media reported on Monday.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office presented an official indictment and evidence to court, almost a year after the arrest of aristocrat Heinrich Reuss and dozens of far-right suspects, Der Spiegel weekly reported.

According to prosecutors, "Prince Reuss Group" planned sensational actions such as storming the German parliament and kidnapping politicians, in order to cause civil war-like conditions in the country, and eventually overthrow the government.

The leading members of the group, including Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a former lawmaker of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), as well as Michael Fritsch, a former police officer, will face trial at Frankfurt Higher Regional Court, next year.

German prosecutors have so far identified 69 suspects who were involved in the plans, and a majority of them are followers of the far-right Reichsburger (Reich Citizens) movement, according to the reports.

Twenty-seven of them, including ex-military officers, and reservists, have been under arrest since the end of last year.

Followers of the Reichsburger movement reject the legitimacy of the German state and claim the country is governed by members of a so-called "deep state." Many refuse to pay taxes and are often in conflict with authorities.