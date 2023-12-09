Muslim prayer room vandalized in France

 Contact Us
Published December 09,2023
Authorities have launched an investigation after Islamophobic graffiti was found on the entrance of a Muslim prayer room in northwestern France on Friday.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the probe was initiated after anti-Islamic words were discovered written on a wall.

Expressing solidarity with local Muslims in Guingamp village, he said such hateful acts have no place in France.

"It's racist, deplorable and scandalous," the France Bleu media outlet reported, citing Philippe Le Goff, the mayor of Guingamp.