2 activists charged in UK after opposition leader confronted over Gaza

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaking during the Prime Ministers' Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, in London, on December 6, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Two people were charged in connection with "disorder offences" after Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was confronted by protesters over the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli offensive since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack has killed around 17,500 people.

A 33-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and have been charged, Police Scotland said in a statement.

Starmer was once again questioned for his much-criticized stance in the Palestinian enclave on Thursday. While on a train to Glasgow to attend an event, a passenger approached Starmer and asked: "Keir, how many more children in Palestine have to die before you call for a cease-fire?"

Starmer has been widely criticized for failing to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, and also accused of being "complicit in Israeli crimes."

Later, when he arrived in Glasgow, Starmer faced a protest by a group who accused him of being a "war criminal."

One of the protesters said: "Keir Starmer you are facilitating Israel's genocide in Gaza."

When he left the train station, another group of protesters chanted "Free Palestine" in the middle of the road, meters from Starmer's car.

The protest also continued outside hotel where the Labour leader stayed.

Starmer has been under fire for repeatedly refusing to demand a cease-fire, especially after his controversial remarks during an interview where he said Israel had the "right" to cut power and water supplies to Palestinians living in Gaza.

The Labour Party has seen a series of resignations from councilors following those remarks, while hundreds of Muslim councilors, including MPs, urged party leadership to demand an immediate truce.

Starmer says a cease-fire would embolden Hamas, and has only called for a humanitarian pause to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and a safe passage for those trapped.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.