Sweden approves new $200M arms package for Ukraine

Sweden has approved a new arms package worth Swedish crowns 2.2 billion ($200 million), local media reported on Friday.

The package includes mostly much-needed artillery shells as well as spare parts for CV-90 heavy armored fighting vehicles, according to the public broadcaster SVT, which added that the country has already provided Ukraine with some Swedish crown 20 billion (approximately $1.81 billion) in military aid.

On Wednesday, during his speech at the Warsaw Security Forum, Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer warned that European ammunition stocks are running short because of the large amounts of military aid sent to Ukraine.

"The bottom of the barrel is now visible, and we need the industry to ramp up production in a much higher tempo. We need large volumes," he added.

Separately, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson announced that the transfer of JAS-39 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine is being considered.

Competent military and defense authorities will be tasked with investigating the possibility and its potential consequences, he added.

However, he stressed that the decision to send JAS-39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine is presupposed on condition of Sweden's membership in NATO.