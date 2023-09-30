2nd suspect arrested in felling of iconic Sycamore tree in UK

Another person has been arrested for suspicion of felling a 300-year-old Sycamore Gap tree in northern England, police said Friday.

The male suspect in his 60s has been arrested as part of the investigation into the felling of the tree overnight, Northumbria Police said in a statement.

A 16-year-old male was arrested Thursday but later released on bail after the incident at Hadrian's Wall in what police said was "a deliberate act of vandalism."

Police said a range of inquiries have been ongoing, with the support of partners since the beginning of the investigation.

"The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark-and a local treasure-has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield," Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said in the statement.













