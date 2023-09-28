Serbia ready for snap general elections on Dec. 17: President

President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday that Serbia is ready to hold snap general elections on Dec. 17.

His remarks followed a fight between police and gunmen Sunday that left an officer dead and another wounded in Banjska village in Kosovo.

"I received the letter (from the opposition) and here is my official answer. I talked to several people, some are for, some are against, at the moment I don't think it's a key issue, but you have to respect democracy, respect the opposition parties, whatever you think about their work, and I am not someone who is enthusiastic about their work,'' Vucic said on a morning show on Serbian Radio and Television (RTS).

Hundreds of Serbians gather every Saturday in cities for anti-government protests, demonstrations against the president and to denounce violence.

The gatherings began shortly after two mass shootings in less than 48 hours that left at least 17 dead beginning May 7.

At least eight people were killed and 14 injured in the first shooting when suspected shooter, Uros Blazic, 21, opened fire in the town of Mladenovac, 42 kilometers (26 miles) south of Belgrade.

In the second, a teen boy opened fire on a school in Belgrade, killing eight students and a security guard.

Most recently, residents in the region woke up Sunday to news that a fight between an armed group and police broke out in Banjska in northern Kosovo near the Serbian border.

A group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge leading to Banjska with two trucks that did not have license plates.

A shootout erupted after the group opened fire on police, who went to the scene to investigate.

A large number of security forces were dispatched to the region, and the Brnjak border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed.