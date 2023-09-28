French people, politicians blast 'indecent' Versailles dinner for King Charles

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he travels with his wife Queen Camilla to Place de la Bourse using Bordeaux’s iconic electric tram in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on September 22, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A recent state dinner party thrown in honor of Britain's visiting King Charles in Paris has triggered backlash in France as critics say the extravagance of the event veered into "indecency."

One of those outraged on Sept. 20 by the lavish Palace of Versailles banquet, marked by an expensive menu and star-studded guest list, was Louis Boyard, a lawmaker from the left-wing party La France Insoumise who sent a letter to Minister Delegate for Public Accounts Thomas Cazenave.

"Many fellow citizens were shocked by the extravagance witnessed during this event, which was organized for the benefit of an ultra-minority of privileged individuals," Boyard said in the letter, which was also shared on social media Tuesday.

Pointing to "bottles of wine priced at around €3,000 (about $3,165) each," the deputy of Val-de-Marne in Paris estimated that "even though these were provided by Mouton Rothschild, they still amount to a staggering sum of two minimum wage salaries per bottle."

"While the government advocates for reducing the public deficit and continually urges the French to make efforts and tighten their belts, perhaps it's time to start doing so yourselves," he said.

'NEEDLESS EXTRAVAGANCE'



Following the controversy sparked by the letter, Anadolu interviewed French citizens and their representatives about the estimated cost of the reception.

Another lawmaker, this time representing the southeastern Isere region for the Europe Ecologie - Les Verts (Europe Ecology-The Greens) party, Cyrielle Chatelain, believed it was "needless extravagance in the current period," citing the financial struggles French people face in making ends meet.

Bertrand Pancher, head of the LIOT (Liberties and Territories) group in the National Assembly, meanwhile questioned the public "message" sent by the dinner's bill, attended by a total of 160 people.

"I think we could perhaps avoid gathering so many people. I understand the need to receive King Charles III under suitable conditions. That's normal. But publicizing it so extensively, I think, may not be the right message to send, especially to those facing hardship," he explained.

Another legislator for Europe Ecology-The Greens, Sandrine Rousseau told Anadolu of her strong opposition to the extravagant display of luxury.

"The Republic is certainly about welcoming people with respect, not about spending millions to showcase extravagance in every photo," she insisted.

"Right now, we're discussing the possibility of cutting people off the RSA (income support). So, putting people in immense difficulty, some of whom could have zero euros in their account," said Rousseau, who represents part of Paris.

"In contrast, a month's worth of RSA wasn't even the price of a bottle at that dinner."

'INDECENT'



Anadolu also talked to people on the street in Paris about their opinions on the matter, with their responses to remain anonymous.

Pierre stressed that the event's expense was an "absurd cost for a meal," believing it to be very "disrespectful" and "indecent."

"It's a lack of respect at this level," he added.

This feeling was echoed by another respondent, Richard, who called the reception "a bit indecent given the current times," especially considering "all the expenses we have in our daily lives."

"It's hard for us to make ends meet, and up there, it's a life of luxury," he said.

For her part, Charlene questioned the budgetary priorities of the French government.

"I believe the money could be better allocated elsewhere, to other institutions or organizations. It's a bit strange to spend so much money with people's money, as it's paid for with taxes," she stressed.

Calling such spending "nonsense," the young woman said the money could, for instance, be used on education, pointing to "unfair" disparities in France between private and public schools. "Education could be improved," she emphasized.



















