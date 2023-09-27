Germany bans neo-Nazi group, carries out sweeping raids

Germany has banned the neo-Nazi organization "Artgemeinschaft" and carried out raids across the country that targeted the leading figures of the extremist group.

"This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual arsonists who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement on Wednesday.

The cult-like group is known for its neopagan and racist theories and is accused of indoctrinating children at young ages with Nazi and antisemitic ideologies.

"The 'Artgemeinschaft' is networked with many other far-right and new-right groups. This organization links various currents of the extreme right and thus poses a particular threat to the free democratic basic order," Faeser said.

In the early hours of the day, the police raided the homes of 39 leading members of the organization, and carried out searches in 12 federal states, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the authorities, neo-Nazis and right-wing extremists pose the biggest threat to Germany's democracy and domestic security.

In 2022, right-wing extremists committed 23,493 crimes and carried out 1,170 violent attacks targeting migrants, refugees, or political opponents. At least 675 people were injured in those attacks.