Ski resort in French Alps closes permanently: 'not much snow'

France's La Sambuy, a small family resort near the Trois Vallees ski area, was only open for one month last season.

Jacques Dalex, the Mayor of La Sambuy, said, "From December 1st to March 30th, it was almost snowing every day in the resort. However, during the 2022/23 season, it only snowed for four weeks, and even then, there wasn't much snow. Rocks and stones appeared very quickly on the slopes."

According to Dalex, it is not financially viable to run the lifts for such a short period with an annual cost of 80,000 euros.

Due to only a few weeks of snow in January and February of 2023, the facility was losing around 500,000 euros per year.

On September 10th, an announcement was posted on the facility's website stating that it would be "definitely closing."

The message said, "Thank you all for the last summer season of 2023 and all the great years you've spent with us."