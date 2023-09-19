Germany bans activities of neo-Nazi group 'Hammerskins'

The Interior Ministry has announced that far-right groups, the Hammerskins and the supporting group "Crew 38," have been banned in Germany on the grounds that they are opposed to the constitutional order.

The announcement stated that following the ban, raids were conducted in 28 residences and dwellings in 10 states in the early morning, and the assets of the group were seized.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser stated in her remarks about the ban, "The ban is a severe blow to organized far-right extremism. With this ban, we are putting an end to the inhuman activities of a neo-Nazi association operating internationally in Germany. By doing so, we are sending a clear signal against racism and anti-Semitism."

Faeser emphasized that far-right extremism continues to pose the greatest threat to German democracy and said, "For this reason, we continue to act with all determination to eliminate far-right structures."

Faeser also noted that preparations for the ban had been underway for a year and expressed gratitude to the US authorities for their support.

The "Hammerskins Germany" group, which has around 130 members in the country, is an offshoot of "Hammerskins Nation," founded in the United States in 1988. The group promotes far-right propaganda in Germany, particularly through concert events.