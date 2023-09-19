Croatia declines to import grain from Ukraine

Plenkovic stated in remarks to the country's media that his country's decision not to import grain from Ukraine was communicated to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian ministers.

Highlighting that Croatia, as an EU member, is only a transit country for Ukrainian grain, Plenkovic announced that they would not import cheaper Ukrainian grain.

Plenkovic stated, "Croatia's position and desire are not to be a country where cheaper grain will be imported from Ukraine and our farmers will face problems but rather to be a transit country."

With the start of the Ukraine-Russia war, significant amounts of grain and food products from Ukraine began to be sent by road to Eastern and Central European countries. Ukrainian agricultural products, especially grain, entered markets in neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and nearby Bulgaria.